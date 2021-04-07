Three people arrested for drug trafficking in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people from Maryland and a West Virginia woman were arrested on drug-related charges Wednesday morning.

Huntington Police say a warrant was issued around 6:35 a.m. on the 700 block of Washington Avenue. Officials with the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigative Bureau, assisted by the Huntington Police Department SWAT team, began their search.

When officers entered the home, an 8-year-old child was found along with her mother and two men from Maryland. A search of the home led to the discovery of approximately 120 grams of suspected heroin, fentanyl, digital scales, two firearms and more than $1,600 in cash.

Edward Sample, aka “Caine,” 36, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for the heroin and the fentanyl.

Rodney Porcher, aka “Freaky,” 21, of Baltimore, Maryland was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for the heroin and the fentanyl.

Samekka Penn, 30, of Huntington, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for the heroin and the fentanyl.

The investigation is still on-going and may lead to more arrests.