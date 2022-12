MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton.

Barry D. McClanahan (Credit: MCSO)

Nichols Pruitt (Credit: MCSO)

Christy Wolford (Credit: MCSO)

All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property.

MCSO reminds the public that these individuals are innocent until proven guilty.