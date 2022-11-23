GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking.

GCSO says they stopped a car on Main Street in Greenup, and the driver, Sarah James, 42, of Hood Run Road in Greenup, Kentucky, had a suspended license.

An occupant of the vehicle, Carl James McKinney, of 410 Sycamore Street in Greenup, Kentucky, exited the vehicle for a consensual search and allegedly threw a bag of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

Another vehicle occupant, Ethan Eldridge of 825 Central Ave. in Wheelersburg, Ohio, was found sitting on a hypodermic needle, GCSO says. Eldridge also allegedly had two baggies that he admitted were filled with fentanyl.

During the vehicle search, deputies say they found a cylindrical container containing crystal methamphetamine, plus hypodermic needles and baggies.

After the search, deputies were led to an involved residence at 108 Main Street, where a drug trafficking ring was allegedly congregating. Another man was arrested at the residence for active warrants, GCSO says.

Eldridge was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence. He also had an active Greenup County warrant for fleeing or evading police, authorities say.

McKinney was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

James was arrested for driving with a suspended operator’s license and trafficking a controlled substance.

The Greenup Police Department assisted GCSO in the search and arrests.

GCSO disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.