Tip leads to Logan County drug arrest

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Logan County man faces drug charges after deputies responded to a drug-dealing complaint at his home.

Upon arrival to the home in Whitman, deputies say Dennis J. Cooper gave deputies written and verbal consent to search his residence. Prior to the search, deputies say Cooper did tell them of some Methamphetamine and scales in the home.

During the search, deputies found approximately 74 grams of a crystalline-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine and one set of digital scales located in Cooper’s bedroom. approximately 11 grams of Marijuana, a small amount of suspected Heroin, various other drug paraphernalia and $416 in cash.

Cooper faces charges including felony possession with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.