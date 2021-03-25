Trial date set for Ohio grandparents accused of murdering their grandchild

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — The saga of the Sonja and Richard Greene case continues after their arrests in the tragic death of their five year old grandchild late last summer.

Sonja and Richard Greene of New Boston, Ohio entered the common pleas court in Scioto County Wednesday for yet another pretrial hearing.

“We just discussed dates mostly, discussed any discovery issues, any issues with witnesses…just generally where we are with the case and what we still need to do,” says defense attorney for Sonja Green Shawn Stratton.

During the hearing, the trial date was set:

“The jury trial is set for May 17th,” Stratton says.

Last July, prosecutors charged the couple with 26 counts of aggravated murder, assault, rape, and endangerment in the death of their five year old grandchild Annabell Greene.

They’ve had several pretrial hearings in the subsequent months, however the Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman says the pandemic did postpone some of the legal proceedings for the case.

“COVID has pushed back alot of our trial schedule so we’re trying to get back on schedule we’re trying to get it done sooner rather than later,” Tieman says.

“We had to err on the side of caution for everyone’s safety, also to make sure justice was done. We want to make sure we have a good true jury that can hear the full case…For a case of this magnitude, it’s important to get it done right the first time,” Tieman says.

Stratton says they are ready to go:

“We look forward to getting in front of a jury and let them decide this case.”

“We believe the evidence will convict both defendants,” Tieman says.

Tieman says there may be one more pretrial conference ahead of the trial date to make sure everything is in order with the case.

