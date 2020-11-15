Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in KY

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at 8:04 a.m. this morning.

KSP troopers say they received a call around 7 a.m. from a caller stating her ex-boyfriend, Cory Whitehead, 33, was threatening to harm himself and his father.

When a KSP trooper arrived at the home on the 800 block of Winns Branch, they met with Cory Whitehead’s father. As they entered the residence, Whitehead retreated to a room where he got a firearm. The trooper gave verbal commands to Whitehead to put the gun down, to which he did not comply. An exchange of gunfire soon occurred, resulting in injuring Whitehead’s hand.

The man was transported to Pikeville Medical Center and treated for injuries. No one else sustained any injuries, according to KSP officials.

Officials also say Whitehead has been lodged in Pike County Detention Center. He was charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The incident remains under investigation.