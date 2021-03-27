Caught on Camera: Truck stolen from gas station in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are looking for the suspect who was caught stealing a truck at a gas station in Wayne County.

WVSP sent in footage from Paddle Creek Marathon just south of Fort Gay along US Route 52. According to police, the theft happened on Friday, March 19, 2021, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at the gas pumps had an OH registration plate of JHG6828.

The white Dodge Avenger car had no license plate at all and was reported stolen two days prior to this incident.

WVSP say the vehicles were last seen that evening heading south on US Rt. 52.

If anyone recognizes either of the two people in the white car, please contact the Wayne Detachment at (304) 272- 5131.