Two arrested after drug bust in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man and woman were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 19 after a search warrant in the Route 75 area of Wayne County.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says Joshua May, whom he called “a major drug dealer,” and Jillian Merritt were arrested after deputies found approximately 452 grams of crystal methamphetamine, nine grams of heroin and more than $24,000.

May and Merritt were charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession with Intent to Deliver and three counts of Conspiracy to Distribute.

Thompson says the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the Kenova Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant.