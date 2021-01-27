Two arrested after Oak Hill Police find $75K worth of heroin

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A home search in Fayette County led to two people arrested on drug charges. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Following complaints of drug activity, Oak Hill Police searched a home on High Street in the East End area of the city. Officers discovered a large amount of heroin with an estimated street value of more than $75,000. They also found cash and several vehicles were seized by police.

Anthony Maurice Bell, 54, and Savannah Dawn Dorsey, 24, both of Oak Hill, were arrested. They are each charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. Dorsey is also charged with Fleeing on Foot. Both are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.