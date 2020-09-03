Two arrested in Greenup County drug bust

Police also seized more than 100 grams of heroin and a large quantity of U.S. currency. Police arrested Isiah Bare and Tabatha Smith both of Russell KY as a result of the investigation. Sept 3, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: The FADE Drug Task Force)

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges after an investigation by Boyd County’s drug task force and several other local police departments.

On Sept. 3, 2020, Russell, KY residents Isiah Bare and Tabatha Smith were each arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree. Police also seized more than 100 grams of heroin and a large quantity of U.S. currency.

The arrests were part of a combined, multi-agency drug investigation from the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (FADE) Drug Task Force, the Russell Police Department, United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit completed a multi-agency drug investigation in Russell, KY.

