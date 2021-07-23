Two drug trafficking arrests in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Members of the US 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Division of Natural Resources Police and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department investigated possible drug trafficking at Chief Logan Lodge on Thursday.

Authorities found approximately 15.4 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately 37.7 grams of suspected heroin, 3 firearms and $4,206.46 in cash.

Two people, Craig Michael Carter and Rena Rene Redmond, both of Huntington, were taken into custody. Carter was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and conspiracy. Redmond was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy.