Two in Logan County charged with child neglect, drug crimes

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two adults in Logan County have been charged with multiple crimes involving drugs and child neglect.

On Monday, deputies responded to Chief Logan Lodge to conduct a welfare check on two small children after receiving a complaint that the children’s mother was possibly under the influence of some kind of substance and not fit to take care of the children as they swam in the Lodge’s pool. Upon arrival, the woman and the children had already left the pool area and returned to a room.

43-year-old Everet Salisbury opened the door to the room, allowed the deputy to come inside, and stated that he was the father of the children. The deputy noticed that while he spoke to Salisbury, his wife, 34-year old Jessica Salisbury, was “fidgeting and could not sit still, and she kept reaching around the bed.” After conducting field sobriety tests, the deputy concluded that both individuals showed signs of impairment.

After gaining verbal consent to search the room, the deputy found a small plastic bag containing a brown, powdery substance believed to be heroin laying on the bed. Further search turned up a magnetic box in the night stand that contained 4.75 ounces of what is believed to be more heroin. Everett Salisbury is said to have later told the deputy that the substance was indeed heroin.

Then, the deputy obtained written and verbal consent to search two vehicles, and inside the vehicle driven by Jessica Salisbury, there was a teal and silver Walther CPP 9mm loaded with one bullet in the chamber. Inside the other car was another magnetic box which contained a small bag of crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy and crack cocaine.

Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Maria Salisbury was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, and habitual user/prohibited person.

Everett Douglas Salisbury was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.