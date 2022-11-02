COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two juveniles led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the west side of Columbus, Ohio.

At around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a KIA Soul, believed to be stolen, fled down Fisher Road, lost control, and drove through a fence and into a watery ravine of an apartment complex along Old Fisher Road near Hilliard Rome Road in the Far West neighborhood.

Both the driver and passenger, two girls under the legal driving age, were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and are in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.