Two men arrested after burglary turned into police chase in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two men were arrested after attempting to steal a vehicle, fleeing the scene and attempting to assault a peace officer in Scioto County.

On Friday, Sept. 3, deputies received a call from 911 communications about a burglary in progress in the area of Henley Deemer Road in McDermott.

As the first deputy was checking the property, a white car was found towing a brown car with a tow strap on Henley Deemer Road heading towards State Route 348.

The deputy followed the vehicles, which then turned onto Pleasant Hill Road. The deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver accelerated and refused to stop.

According to police, the brown car began purposely swerving side to side, breaking the tow strap and going onto the road. The deputy attempted to pass the brown vehicle to pursue the white car, but the driver of the brown vehicle swerved in an apparent attempt to keep him from passing.

As the deputy was able to start passing the brown car, the driver intentionally struck the deputy’s vehicle in an attempt to force him off the roadway and into a ditch. The deputy was able to pass the brown car, which was then pursued by a second deputy.

The first deputy caught up with the white vehicle on the 400 block of Plesant Hill Road. The driver of the car, Charles Hettinger, 35, of McDermott, was taken into custody without incident.

The driver of the brown car stopped on the 200 block of Pleasant Hill Road and fled on foot. The second deputy was able to capture the driver, Cody Bennett, 29, of Piketon, Ohio.

Deputies say the brown vehicle had been reported stolen out of Pike County, Ohio.

Hettinger was charged with Failure to Comply, a fourth-degree felony, and Receiving Stolen Property, a fifth-degree felony.

Bennett was charged with Probation Violation, Driving Under the Influence, Resisting Arrest, fifth-degree Receiving Stolen Property, third-degree Fleeing and Eluding, and second-degree Felonious Assault on a Peace Officer.

Additional charges may be added.

Hettinger and Bennett will be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court.