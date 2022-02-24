WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested on Thursday after what deputies are calling a “crime spree” in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating a string of thefts in the area that happened between Dec. 2021 and Feb. 2022. Vehicles, catalytic converters, tools and guns were stolen.

Deputies say the vehicles were all stolen in the same fashion and were recovered from the same location, and witnesses told them that they saw the suspects in the vehicles. Some witnesses even told investigators that the suspects told them they stole the vehicles.

25-year-old Travis Floyd, of Franklin Furnace, and 44-year-old Burt Copley, also of Franklin Furnace, were arrested in Franklin Furnace on Thursday.

Floyd is charged with three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, breaking & entering, receiving stolen property, theft, and possession of drugs. He is being held on a $115,000 bond.

Copley was charged with three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, theft, breaking & entering, and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with additional information about this case should contact Detective John Cart at 740-354-7327.