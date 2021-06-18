Two men charged after multiple shots were fired into Huntington housing community

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Huntington Police Department, two men have been charged in connection with multiple shots that were fired into a housing community on June 14.

27-year-old Austin Bruce Jeffreys, of Huntington, and 29-year-old Daniel Dale Coubert, of Ashland, were arrested on Friday by members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force. They are suspected of firing multiple shots from their vehicle after driving to the Marcum Terrace housing community.

Jeffreys was charged with wanton endangerment, and Coubert was charged with conspiracy. More charges are expected in the coming days.