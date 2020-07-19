Two men charged with attempted murder after chasing and shooting at vehicle

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police have charged two men with attempted murder after they allegedly shot at a vehicle during a chase.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Winfield Detachment stopped two vehicles in Hurricane after receiving reports of individuals shooting at a vehicle while chasing it down United States Route 60.

After detaining and questioning all passengers of both vehicles, troopers charged Corey Michael Perkins, 30 and Robert Kwayne Barner, 24, with attempted murder and prohibited persons possessing a firearm. Authorities also charged Barner with a prohibited person possessing a concealed firearm.

According to troopers, Perkins and Barner admitted to chasing the victim down U.S. Route 60 from St. Albans while shooting at the victim’s moving vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to Western Regional Jail pending arrainment.

Anyone who saw two vehicles traveling down U.S. Route 60 from St. Albans to Hurricane at a high rate of speed at approximately 5 p.m., Saturday, July 18 are urged to call the WVSP Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories