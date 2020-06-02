Two men sentenced in federal court for traveling to engage in sex with a minor

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOWK) – Two men were sentenced today for sex offenses involving minors.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Arun Dhavamani, 41, of Camp Creek, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for traveling in interstate commerce in order to engage in sexual activity. Jeffrey William Sexton Jr., of Virginia Beach, Virginia., was sentenced to 63 months in prison.

Both men will serve a term of 15 years on supervised release following their release from prison.

“The children of this district have no better champion than my office,” Stuart says. “I will seek maximum penalties for those who prey on West Virginia’s most vulnerable.”

Dhavamani was convicted by a jury in November 2019. Stuart says the evidence presented in court shows on June 1, 2019, Dhavamani engaged in conversations with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old female, but was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

“Dhavamani initially communicated with the person via a cell phone social messaging and dating application and later via text messages,” the statement says. “After discussing having sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old, Dhavamani traveled from near Ghent to Bluefield, Virginia, to meet the purported minor in order to engage in sexual intercourse.”

Sexton was convicted by a jury in January 2020. The evidence presented at his trial showed Sexton began communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on a social messaging and dating application on approximately May 28, 2019.

“During the conversations, Sexton brought up the topic of oral sex with the purported minor,” the statement says. “At approximately 1 a.m. on June 1, 2019, Sexton traveled from Bluefield, Virginia, to Bluefield, West Virginia, to meet the alleged 13-year-old after telling her to sneak out of her house.”

According to the statement, Sexton also “reached out to chat” with two other law enforcement officers posing as minors on May 31, 2019, on the same messaging application. Stuart says he discussed oral sex with one officer who stated she was only 14 years old.

