CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County dispatchers say a shooting happened on South Ruffner Road in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday morning.

At this time, dispatchers could only release certain details. They did confirm shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation.

In addition, dispatchers say there was a police chase around 8:53 a.m. on the Southside Bridge that was related to the shooting.

Dispatchers tell 13 News the Charleston Police Department is handling this incident. Our team reached out to them and will update you when they release more information.