Two people in custody after attempting to flee from a search warrant in Ohio

Money, alleged drugs and more seized following the execution of a search warrant by the Task Force. (Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people are in custody after they attempted to flee from their residence as agents were on their way to execute a search warrant in Pomeroy, Ohio.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Meigs County Sheriff Office officials said the Major Crimes Task Force was on their way to conduct a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Condor Street in Pomeroy when they received information that the suspects had left the residence on a motorcycle.

Pomeroy Police Department officers said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the same motorcycle on Main Street in Pomeroy. According to officers, the driver pulled over to let the back passenger off of the motorcycle before taking off at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the suspect who then crashed the motorcycle at the intersection of Butternut Avenue and Main Street in Pomeroy.

Justin Little, 31, of Pomeroy, had around 200 grams of methamphetamine, a large quantity of heroin and a firearm in his possession. Little has multiple warrants in Meigs County.

The passenger of the motorcycle, Rochelle Gloeckner, 34, of Pomeroy, was taken into custody after fleeing the area on foot after being dropped off by Little. Gloeckner has arrest warrants out of Ohio and Indiana.

(Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office)

Taskforce agents were then able to execute the search warrant at Justin Little and Rochelle Gloeckner’s residence located on the 300 block of Condor Street. During their search, agents found crystal methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and prescription drugs as well as drug paraphernalia such as digital scales, baggies and syringes. Cash and an additional firearm were also found at the residence.

There is no official word on charges against Little or Gloeckner.