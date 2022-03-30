CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Marshals and Bluefield Police are searching for two women accused of killing a 13-year-old girl.

Law enforcement is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrests of Nichole Brookes, 43, and Isis Wallace, 22.

(Photos courtesy of the U.S. Marshals Service)

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Brooks and Wallace allegedly shot multiple rounds into a vehicle at a red light near the U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road intersection in Bluefield.

A 13-year-old victim was found in the back seat with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Marshals Service. She was transported to CAMC General in Charleston, where she died.

Warrants for first-degree murder were issued for Wallace and Brooks on March 24.

Brooks is 5 feet 9 inches and about 180 pounds. Wallace is 5 feet 8 inches and about 250 pounds.

The Marshals Service said both women are considered armed and dangerous.

“The Marshals Service is committed to making communities safer,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. “That is why we have elevated this investigation to major case status and are offering a $5,000 reward each for the capture of Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace. We believe these two women present a significant threat to public safety. The sooner we have them in custody, the better.”

Anyone who knows the location of Wallace or Brooks should call the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102. Tips can also be submitted to the Marshals Service’s Tips App or emailed to their tip line.

All tips are kept confidential.