UPDATE: ‘Life without mercy’ sentence for McDowell County murderer

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — 8:50 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 UPDATE: A McDowell County Circuit Court judge sealed a convicted murderer’s fate.

Larry McClure, who admitted to First Degree Murder in the February 2019 death of John McGuire, was sentenced to life without mercy, according to McDowell County Prosecutor Emily Allen.

Larry’s daughter, Amanda McClure, who pled guilty to Second Degree Murder in this case, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 1, 2020.

A trial date is yet to be scheduled for Anna Choudhary, Larry’s second daughter and the third person involved in this case.

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 UPDATE: A plea hearing was held on Monday, July 27, 2020 for a woman accused of killing a man in Skygusty, WV. Amanda McClure pleaded guilty to a charge of Second Degree Murder. That is according to McDowell County Prosecutor Emily Allen.

Amanda McClure, who is the daughter of Larry McClure, assisted in the murder of John Thomas McGuire in February 2019. She faces 10 to 40 years in prison for her part in the crime. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 1, 2020.

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 UPDATE: 59News has confirmed with McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Emily Allen they reached a plea deal in a murder case. Larry McClure admitted to First Degree Murder in the death of John McGuire. The hearing was held on Wednesday, July 8.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. McClure faces life in prison. A circuit judge will determine whether or not the term will be with or without mercy.

SKYGUSTY, WV (WVNS) —Monday, November, 18, 2019 UPDATE: A suspect in the slaying of a Minnesota man whose remains were found in the Skygusty area of McDowell County confessed to the murder in a letter. However, the tangled web of crime first began to unravel months ago, when the suspect, a registered sex offender, turned himself in for failing to notify state police of a new address in Kentucky.

Back in September, state troopers were questioning Larry Paul McClure at the Welch detachment for violating his sex offender registry. That is when Trooper K.M. Saddler said McClure revealed shocking information, leading investigators down a dark and twisted path of murder and incest.

“On September 24, 2019 we were advised of this crime by Larry Paul McClure,” Saddler explained.

McClure told troopers about a murder in McDowell County that happened seven months prior on February 14, 2019. When Saddler followed up, McClure’s story checked out.

“We did respond to the residence where the crime occurred, and the victim’s remains were found on the property,” said Saddler.

The victim was John McGuire.

At the scene, our reporters observed what appeared to be a shallow grave.

In October, troopers arrested McClure and his daughters, Amanda Naylor McClure and Anna Choudhry.

“Murder first degree, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body,” said Saddler.

While in custody, McClure sent a letter to court officials on November 4, explaining he helped kill McGuire, who was his daughter’s boyfriend. The letter goes into detail about how McGuire was hit in the head, injected with methamphetamine, and strangled.

Authorities also learned McClure and his biological daughter, Amanda, had an incestual relationship and were married in Tazewell County one month after the alleged murder.

McDowell County prosecuting attorney, Emily Miller, said they are waiting for the Grand Jury.

“We have had three preliminary hearings for each of the three co-defendants and after those hearings, now we’re waiting for it to be bound over to the grad jury presentment which will be either February or June of 2020,” Miller said.

The case is still under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

WELCH, WV (AP) — 11:20 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019 UPDATE: A suspect in the slaying of a Minnesota man whose remains were found in West Virginia has confessed in a letter to court officials and documents show he married his daughter after the killing.

55-year-old Larry Paul McClure Sr. said in a Nov. 4 letter that he participated in the killing of 38-year-old John Thomas McGuire of Minnesota, who was his daughter’s boyfriend. The letter goes into detail about how McGuire was hit in the head, injected with methamphetamine and strangled.

McClure and his daughters, 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure and 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhary, have been charged with murder.

A criminal complaint says nearly four weeks after the slaying, Larry and Amanda McClure married each other. West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler said additional charges could be filed.

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019 UPDATE: All of the suspects involved in the discovery of a body in McDowell County are now facing murder charges. The body of John McGuire was found in a shallow grave on Larry McClure’s property in the Skygusty area back in September.

59 News has confirmed that Amanda McClure and Larry McClure, who are father and daughter, are now facing charges of First Degree Murder and Conspiracy. A charge of Concealment of a Dead Body was also added to Larry McClure.

Amanda McClure Larry McClure

Anna Marie Choudhary

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 UPDATE: More charges are filed in an investigation into a body found in the Skygusty area of McDowell County. The body of John McGuire was found at the home of Larry McClure on Sept. 24, 2019 buried in a shallow grave.

According to court documents Larry McClure, Amanda Naylor McClure and Anna Choudhary planned and executed the murder of McGuire on Feb. 14, 2019. Amanda McClure and Anna Choudhary are accused of burying the body in order to hide it.

Anna Choudhary is now charged with First Degree Murder and Conspiracy. Choudhary and Amanda McClure are also facing charges of concealing a dead body. Larry McClure is facing charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

The arraignment for the new charges was held on Monday, Oct. 7 in front of Magistrate Steve Cox. Choudhary had a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

At this time there is no word on any additional charges against Larry and Amanda McClure.

SKYGUSTY, WV (WVNS) — ORIGINAL STORY: West Virginia State Police have charged three people after the remains of a Minnesota man were found.

McDowell County Magistrate Court records show the body found in the Skygusty area was identified as John Thomas McGuire.

Sgt. C.K. McKenzie in Welch said 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure of Chicago City, Minnesota, and 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhary of Lincoln County were charged with concealment of a deceased human body. McKenzie says a male suspect was arrested on an unrelated charge.

First Sgt. J.K. Cooper says the three suspects are related and that the victim did not have ties to McDowell County.

According to a criminal complaint, McGuire’s death occurred in February. His body was found Sept. 24.

McGuire’s hometown wasn’t immediately known.

