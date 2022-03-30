ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A Virginia man who traveled to St. Albans to engage in sexual activity with a 14-year-old pleads guilty.

Austin James Quesenberry, 27 of Dublin, Virginia, pleaded guilty to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, in Dec. 2021, Quesenberry traveled from Virginia to St. Albans to meet a minor that he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

They say Quesenberry would also send sexually explicit videos of himself to the person he thought to be a minor.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2022, and faces up to 30 years in prison.