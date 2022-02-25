Carly Jane Kaptis, 19, is wanted for two warrants and allegedly driving through a yard to escape officers during a traffic stop. (Photo courtesy of Vienna Police Department)

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department is looking for a woman who has two warrants and allegedly drove through a yard to escape officers during a traffic stop.

According to VPD, an officer stopped Carly Jane Kaptis, 19, on Thursday around 3:43 p.m. while she was allegedly driving a 2001 Toyota Highlander near the 500 block of 32nd Street.

Kaptis allegedly stopped briefly, but then fled from officers and drove through a residential yard and grassy area.

The pursuing officer then ended the chase, and assisting units could not find the suspect vehicle.

In addition to Kaptis’ warrants, she is wanted on a felony charge for allegedly fleeing with reckless indifference. If convicted of the felony, Kaptis faces between one and five years in prison.

Anyone with information can call VPD at 304-295-8563 or make an anonymous tip by texting the keyword VIENNAPD to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the VIENNAWV PD app. The app can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store (iPhone) or the Google Play Store (Android).