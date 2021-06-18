Warrant issued for father and son after shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., OH (WOWK)—According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a father and son are wanted after a shooting incident that happened in Glen Roy on Thursday.

Dispatchers received a call around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday saying that shots had been fired and that someone may have been shot. After arriving at 34 Center Street, deputies found that nobody had been shot despite several rounds being fired into the mobile home. The suspects had fled the scene.

The suspects are identified as Larry E. Farmer, 56, of Middletown, Ohio, and his son, Larry Jason Farmer, 37, of Jackson. They were last seen driving a grey Chevy pickup. Larry E. Farmer is white with brown hair and eyes, weighs around 220 pounds and is 6’1″ tall. Larry Jason Farmer is also white with brown hair and eyes, weighs around 200 pounds and is 5’11” tall.

Warrants for felonious assault (a second-degree felony) were issued for both men by Municipal Court Judge Mark T. Musick. The complaint says that the pair “knowingly caused and attempted to cause harm by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance.”

Both men are considered armed and dangerous, so if you see them, do not approach them. Contact your local law enforcement, or call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.