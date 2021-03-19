Water theft arrests made in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Boone County Deputies recently made five arrests during an ongoing investigation into water meter and water thefts.

Deputies arrested Steven Walker, 44, and Justin Forbes, 41, both of Danville and charged them with transferring and receiving stolen property. Forbes also faces charges related to water theft and tampering with utilities.

Billy Carver, 49, Pamsy Rhodes Carver, 54, and Jennifer Workman, 36, all of Danville faces water theft and tampering with utility charges.

Deputies also have two outstanding warrants for other individuals for charges including transferring and receiving stolen property, water theft and tampering with utilities.

The arrests were made through an investigation held in cooperation with the West Virginia American Water Company.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies expect more arrests as the investigation unfolds.