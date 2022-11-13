CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Attorney General is warning people about a new text message scam.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says scammers are sending unsolicited texts claiming to be sent from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). Consumers reported getting texts saying there is an issue with a package. A link included in the text asks for people’s credit card information for a $3 re-delivery fee, the Attorney General says.

A form of phishing, called “smishing” typically involves a text message or phone number, according to the USPS and Attorney General Morrisey.

The message asks the person to give personal information. Scammers usually mask the message to make it seem like it is coming from a government agency or other reputable institution.

“This is called smishing, and don’t fall for it,” Attorney General Morrisey says. “Especially with the holiday shopping season in full swing, scammers are on the prowl looking for victims. I urge consumers to be vigilant, be aware of potential scams, and protect your personally identifiable information.”

The Attorney General says the USPS will not send text messages or emails without consumers first requesting the service with a tracking number. The text will not have a link, says the website for the USPS. For more fraud-related information, click here.

People who think they may have been scammed should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 368-8808 or visit the office online.