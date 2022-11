MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Roger L. Anderson, of Matewan, was arrested by K-9 Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson also had an outstanding warrant for fleeing on foot, deputies say.

The MCSO reminds people that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty.