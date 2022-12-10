BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after he was caught allegedly driving under the influence for the third time.

According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence.

After an investigation, authorities charged Steven Smith, 40, of Ottawa, with Driving Revoked for DUI Third Offense.

(Photo courtesy of BCSO)

BCSO reminds the public that Smith is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.