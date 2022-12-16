CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Dunbar man pleaded guilty in relation to a June shooting outside a business in downtown Charleston, West Virginia.

Jamon L. Woodson, 39, pleaded guilty on Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

(Photo courtesy of CPD)

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says Woodson knew he could not possess ammunition due to a 2011 felony drug conviction.

On June 30, the Charleston Police Department says it responded to shots fired outside Jet Life Apparel on Leon Sullivan Way.

Court records show Woodson stopped his vehicle outside Jet Life Apparel and shot a gun in the direction of the store.

While no one was injured, police say the front door to a building was damaged by gunfire. A 9mm shell casing was also found at the scene, court record state.

CPD also arrested Kevin Gerard Denson, 36, of Charleston, and Johnathan Kennedy, 41, of St. Albans, in relation to the June 30th shooting.

The DOJ says officers observed surveillance video of Denson carrying a rifle and Kennedy carrying a shotgun outside Jet Life Apparel around the time of the incident. Officers found two firearms — both loaded with high-capacity drum magazines — in a nearby alley.

Denson and Kennedy previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. They are awaiting sentencing.

The DOJ says Woodson’s sentencing is scheduled for April 12, 2023. He faces up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Investigators in this case included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Charleston Police Department.