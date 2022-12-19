CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that a man with a long criminal history pleaded guilty on Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents state that Tytus Lamaar Shields, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2021. The DOJ says authorities searched Shields’ home and found a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, which he admitted he owned.

Shields admitted he knew he could not have a gun because of previous felony convictions for drug trafficking and corrupt activity in Ohio. His criminal history includes 17 felony and 16 misdemeanor convictions, the DOJ says.

Shields’ sentencing is scheduled for March 16, 2023. He faces 10 years maximum in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Investigators of this case included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, the Parkersburg Police Department, and the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.