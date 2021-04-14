Countdown to Tax Day
West Virginia motorcycle club member charged with felony child sex crimes

Chad McLean

PHILIPPI, WV (WBOY) — A Barbour County man, described as part of a biker club, is facing several felony charges.

On Tuesday, April 14, West Virginia State Police arrested Chad McLean, 50, of Belington, a member of the War Dogs Motorcycle Club, for the felony of Soliciting a Minor and Displaying Obscene Matter to a Minor; the victim being a 14-year-old girl.

During a subsequent search of his residence Mclean was found to be cultivating marijuana, troopers said.

Chad McLean

The Philippi Detachment of the West Virginia State Police is actively investigating the case with the assistance of the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and Philippi Police Department.

McLean is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $70,000.

