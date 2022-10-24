PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A woman from Parkersburg, West Virginia has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the Department of Justice says. She faces a $5.25 million fine.

Court documents say that Ashley Kawczynski, 32 of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense on Monday.

They say on July 5, 2022, Kawcyznski had 328 grams of methamphetamine, 164 grams of fentanyl and two semi-automatic pistols at her house in Parkersburg.

A press release from the Department of Justice says that Kawcyznski admitted to having the pistols to protect her drugs and money made from selling the drugs. She also admitted to having the drugs to sell.

Between February 2022 and July 2022, Kawcyznski worked with other people to sell fentanyl on four separate occasions to an informant, the press release says.

Kawcyznski is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2023. She can face up to life in prison, a minimum of four years of supervised released and a $5.25 million fine.