CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg woman pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday for possessing drugs she allegedly clogged a bathroom toilet with while trying to get rid of.

According to court records, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, picked up fentanyl on April 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio, and planned to sell it in the Parkersburg area.

That same day, law enforcement stopped a vehicle after it traveled from the state of Ohio to Wood County, West Virginia. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says Curran was a passenger in that vehicle.

Officers suspected Curran was holding illegal substances, and she was taken to North Central Regional Jail for a body X-ray, the DOJ says.

Curran allegedly tried to flush two bags containing powder down the toilet, which clogged the pipes.

The toilet was taken apart, and law enforcement found two bags later confirmed as fentanyl by the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), the DOJ says. The WVSP confirmed one bag had about 56 grams of fentanyl and the other had approximately 28.5 grams of fentanyl analogue.

The WVSP’s lab also discovered Curran’s DNA on one bag and her fingerprint on the other.

Curran pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl. She is scheduled for sentencing on March 2, 2023, and faces five years or more in prison, plus at least four years of supervised release and a $5,000,000 fine.