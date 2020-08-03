Wheeling man faces federal time for child porn

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOWK) – A Wheeling man faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

Randall Lee Peggs, 56, pled guilty to conspiracy to produce child pornography today in federal court. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison when sentenced on Nov. 9.

According to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Peggs admitted he began talking with codefendant Elizabeth Haway, of Princeton on Facebook in Nov. 2018. Over the course of several months, Stuart says Peggs asked Haway to record and send nude videos of the child. Haway allegedly recorded a video of the girl nude and sent the video to Peggs via Facebook in Feb. 2019.

Haway is awaiting trial.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

