Williamson man arrested on multiple sex crime charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Williamson man has been arrested on six different counts of sex crimes.
Eddie Earl Davis, 35, of Williamson was arrested by Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
Davis is accused of sexual intrusion of a female under the age of 16 on five different occasions. He is also accused of having in his possession, photographs of the underage female on his cell phone.
He is charged with five counts of third degree sexual assault and one possession of child pornography.
