Woman arrested for drugs and gun possession

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman was arrested after a gun and drugs were found on her during a traffic stop in Milton, West Virginia.

Patrol Officer Wynston Lloyd says Kacie Wheeler, of Charleston, was stopped for a traffic stop when he noticed the driver was texting while driving. He says he also noticed two kids, ages 5 and 7 were not secured in the car.

Lloyd says he noticed the smell of marijuana from the car during the traffic stop. Lt. O’Dell and Sgt. Scarberry soon arrived to the scene and assisted in searching the vehicle, finding marijuana dabs as well as marijuana.

Officials say a Glock was also allegedly found in Wheeler’s purse.

Milton Police Department officials say Wheeler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, prohibited person with a firearm, distracted driving and child neglect with the risk of injury.

Wheeler is currently in the Western Regional Jail with a $20,000 bond.

