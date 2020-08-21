Woman arrested for leaving baby in vehicle

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her infant in a car in Charleston.

According to police, Kathleen Vetter, 38, of South Charleston, allegedly left her 11-month-old secured in a car seat in a locked, turned-off vehicle while at a nail appointment at the Serendipity Salon and Spa.

The Charleston Fire Department freed the infant from the vehicle. Police say paramedics treated the child who was then released to a family member.

Vetter was arrested and charged with Gross Child Neglect with Risk of Creating Injury or Death according to Charleston Police.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories