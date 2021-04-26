Woman arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 29,000 people, sheriff says

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on Friday on State Route 682 near Fourth Street in The Plains in Athens County.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Shannon Dickens, had both a suspended license and an active warrant for her arrest. She admitted to having methamphetamine on her person, which was seized as she was detained. Upon searching her vehicle, the police found an additional 15 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and a large sum of cash.

Police then secured a warrant to search Dickens’ residence at 22 E. Fourth Street in The Plains. According to Sheriff Rodney Smith, the following were found at the residence:

“Two hundred forty-two (242) grams (8.5ounces) of suspected methamphetamine, which is eighty (80) times the bulk amount, fifty-eight (58) grams (2 ounces) of suspected fentanyl, and fifty (50) grams (1.75 ounces) of suspected heroin, which is twenty-five (25) times the bulk amount. Between the traffic stop and search warrant, over $2,800 cash was seized for forfeiture. It is worthy of being stated that a lethal dose of fentanyl is two (2) milligrams. The seized amount of fentanyl, an extremely deadly drug, could potentially kill approximately 29,000 people. In 2019, the population of the City of Athens was reported as being 24,984. The estimated street value of all seized narcotics in this investigation is $57,400.00.”

Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office

Dickens was charged with three counts of trafficking in drugs (a first-degree felony), three counts of possession of drugs (a first-degree felony) and one count of trafficking in drugs (a third-degree felony).

She was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, and a bond of $500,000 has been requested by the Athens County Municipal Court.

Sherrif Smith said, “The safety of Athens County and its citizens will always be our number one priority. We are dedicated to eradicating illegal narcotics within our county, one investigation at a time, and our efforts ramp with each investigation. I have much admiration for our deputies and their unwavering dedication in making Athens County a safer place for all. A special ‘thank-you’ to Meg Saunders, First Assistant Athens County Prosecutor, for her assistance with this investigation.”