Woman charged with 1st-degree murder after body found in trash bag at her home

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to court documents, on Tuesday at around 9:00 a.m., Wayne and Cabell County troopers were dispatched by South Charleston Communications to investigate a deceased body found on Berry Branch Drive in Branchland, West Virginia (off of Racoon Creek Road).

The body was identified as Tina Adkins, a woman who was reported missing from the location the day before. Her body was found by her family concealed in a trash bag at the residence of Carrie Nicole Ramey.

Ramey confessed to murdering the victim and hiding her body inside of her residence. She has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

