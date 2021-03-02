Woman charged with fatally shooting father, boyfriend

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia woman is accused of killing her father and her boyfriend.
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that 27-year-old Hillary Paige Dennison was arrested Sunday on two counts of murder. Stephens said she’s accused of fatally shooting 62-year-old Harold Dennison and 26-year-old Beau Wasmer.
A criminal complaint says Hillary Dennison told a detective that a shot fired at her father and ended up killing both him and Wasmer.
A motive in the shootings hasn’t been released. Hillary Dennison was being held at the North Central Regional Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she has an attorney.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.