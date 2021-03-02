Countdown to Tax Day
Woman charged with fatally shooting father, boyfriend

Crime

by: The Associated Press

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia woman is accused of killing her father and her boyfriend.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that 27-year-old Hillary Paige Dennison was arrested Sunday on two counts of murder. Stephens said she’s accused of fatally shooting 62-year-old Harold Dennison and 26-year-old Beau Wasmer.

A criminal complaint says Hillary Dennison told a detective that a shot fired at her father and ended up killing both him and Wasmer.

A motive in the shootings hasn’t been released. Hillary Dennison was being held at the North Central Regional Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

