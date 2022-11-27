LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arrested in Logan County following a hit-and-run crash on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy C.L. Carter responded to the Crawley area about a hit-and-run crash, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says.
After an investigation, Amanda Tipton (Collins) was arrested for the alleged crimes:
- Driving with a Revoked License;
- Driving Under the Influence;
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident;
- No Insurance; and
- Improper Registration.
LCSO Disclaimer: Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.