LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arrested in Logan County following a hit-and-run crash on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy C.L. Carter responded to the Crawley area about a hit-and-run crash, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says.

(Photo courtesy of LCSO)

After an investigation, Amanda Tipton (Collins) was arrested for the alleged crimes:

Driving with a Revoked License;

Driving Under the Influence;

Leaving the Scene of an Accident;

No Insurance; and

Improper Registration.

LCSO Disclaimer: Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.