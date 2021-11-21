All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Woman killed, suspect fatally shot by police

Crime

by: Associated Press

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say one woman was killed and another was injured in southern West Virginia before police fatally shot a suspect.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Alan Christian told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that police were called to a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon at a residence in the Montcalm community.

One woman was dead, another was injured and the suspect had fled. Officers later found the suspect in a nearby garage.

Christian says police tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender, but the man produced a firearm and was fatally shot.

Police have not released any names. State police will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

