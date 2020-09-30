Woman takes plea deal in murder trial in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County woman has taken a guilty plea deal in the felony offenses of First Degree Sexual Abuse, and Second Degree Murder.

Judge Jennifer Bailey found Courtney Wallace fit to stand trial in the Jan. 17, 2019 stabbing of Cherri Simpson on Furlong Avenue in St. Albans.

According to the criminal complaint, Wallace performed sexual acts on Simpson’s unresponsive body. The complaint said Wallace is also accused of urinating beside Simpson’s body.

Simpson had wounds on her front and rear torso. She was transported to Thomas Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The sentencing for Courtney Wallace will be on November 17, at 1:30 p.m.

