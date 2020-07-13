Wood County man pleads guilty to federal charges of embezzling

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wood County man faces up to five years in federal prison after embezzling from a union.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Rick Drain, 56, of Vienna, pleaded guilty today to one count of embezzling from a labor union.

“These union members deserved far better,” Stuart said. “These terrible acts of greed happen far too often.”

Drain worked as the business manager of a local union. According to law enforcement, he collected dues and other fees from union members and did not deposit the funds into the union’s bank account. According to the statement, Drain defrauded the union of approximately $50,000.

Drain is scheduled to be sentenced on October 15.

