Wood County parolee sentenced for federal drug offense

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Wood County man will serve federal time for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after violating his parole in June 2018.

Joshua Michael Conger, 41, of Parkersburg, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison. He will also will serve five years on supervised release.

“Conger was given a second chance when state court gave him parole,” United States Attorney Mike Stuart said. “But what did he do? He went right back to drugs and guns. Not this time – there’s no parole in the federal system.”

According to a statement sent to 13 News, Conger pled guilty in January 2020. He admitted to possessing 388 grams of methamphetamine and two handguns in his vehicle.

Conger had previously been convicted in Wood County Circuit Court of operating a methamphetamine laboratory in 2012 and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in 2016. He was on parole at the time of his arrest in June 2018.

