WV foster parent faces multiple child sex, abuse charges

ELKINS, WV (WBOY) – A Randolph County man is facing a number of charges after police said he allegedly sexually abused and assaulted foster children who were in him and his wife’s care dating as far back as 2014.

The Elkins Police Department began an investigation into Luis Torres-Serrano, 38, of Elkins, after a 10-year-old girl walked into a store claiming to be homeless and asking for food, according to court documents.

Police soon learned that Child Protective Services was already investigating Torres-Serrano and his wife, the criminal complaint said.

During the investigations, two girls separately detailed multiple instances of the alleged sexual abuse and assault and said that Torres-Serrano told them he would “kill” them if they told anyone about the abuse, the complaint said.

Luis Torres-Serrano

Details in the court paperwork allege the girls said they were so afraid of Torres-Serrano that they would go to the bathroom in their bedrooms instead of walking past his bedroom to get to the bathroom.

The girls and other children in the home reportedly described the foster parents using fishing poles, golf clubs and other blunt objects, along with their hands and feet, to abuse them, the complaint alleges.

The foster parents allegedly told the children they “hated them” and called them “a——- and b——,” the criminal complaint detailed. The court documents also allege the children reportedly described being beaten with a metal flute and a cane and being made to kneel with their heads on the floor for periods of time.

The court documents went on to say that some of the children were allegedly made to stand outside in cold weather, to put their feet under heaters and to stay in dark closets. They also reportedly described Torres-Serrano allegedly stomping on their hands with boots.

Food was allegedly “often withheld from the children,” sometimes for days, they said, and police found a padlock on the home’s pantry, the complaint states.

In the criminal complaint, the children reportedly described Torres-Serrano’s wife as being “jealous” of the young girls and allegedly made them wear oversized, male clothing and cut their hair very short to make them “less appealing” for her husband.

Torres-Serrano is charged with first and third-degree sexual abuse; second and third-degree sexual assault; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child; and child abuse resulting in injury, according to the court documents.

He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with cash-only bail set at $210,000. There is no immediate word on if his wife faces or will face charges.

All of the children have been removed from the home, officials said.