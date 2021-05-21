WV man caught ‘car hopping’ was wanted for arson

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested near the area of the Chief Logan State Park Lodge after deputies responded to a call of a male trying to gain entry into multiple vehicles, a crime some would refer to as “car hopping.”

Employees of the Lodge described the suspect to deputies, and they were able to locate and identify Malcom Meade. Upon conducting a “locals check,” deputies discovered that Meade was wanted in connection to an arson out of Lincoln County.