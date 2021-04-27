WV man faces up to 20 years for child pornography distribution

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— According to the US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia’s office, a Parkersburg man pleaded guilty to distribution of prepubescent minor child pornography on Tuesday.

Court documents say that 39-year-old Timothy Paul Rapson admitted to distributing child pornography using a peer-to-peer file sharing program in December of 2019. An investigation then found that he had over 73,000 images and videos of prepubescent child pornography in his possession.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced on July 26, 2021.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative is led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

