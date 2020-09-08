WV man sentenced for drug conspiracy

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy involving large quantities of methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart says Charles Vincent Hively, Jr., 46, was sentenced to 34 months in prison after he pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Stuart says Hively admitted that on June 7, 2019, officers came to his residence on Livingston Ave. in Charleston to execute a warrant that had been issued for his arrest. Officers say when they knocked on the door, Hively looked out the window and run to the rear of the residence. Hively then threw a cigarette box from a rear window.

Officers say when they recovered the box, they discovered that it contained approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine. They also recovered additional methamphetamine from inside the residence.

Hively admitted that he intended to distribute the drug and was responsible for distributing up to 200 grams of methamphetamine in the Southern District of West Virginia as part of his plea deal.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.